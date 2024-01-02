Prime Minister gets a rousing reception in Tiruchi

January 02, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome on Tuesday during his visit to Tiruchi to attend the convocation at the Bharathidasan University — the first by a Prime Minister — and to inaugurate the integrated passenger terminal building at the Tiruchi International Airport.

Mr. Modi, who came by an Indian Air Force flight from New Delhi, reached Tiruchi airport around 9.55 a.m. He was received by Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, BJP State president K. Annamalai and others.

Mr. Modi straight away drove to Bharathidasan University situated along the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway. As the convoy passed through the highway from the airport, BJP party workers and members of the general public lined up on either side of the road and showered petals on the convoy. Mr. Modi kept waving at the crowds while proceeding towards the university. BJP and DMK cadres had erected their respective party flags along the stretch to welcome their leaders.

After the convocation, the Prime Minister, the Governor and the Chief Minister returned to the airport where Mr. Modi inspected a model of the new integrated passenger terminal building. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia showed the Prime Minister around the new building before its inauguration.

Mr. Modi left by an IAF aircraft to Lakshadweep at around 1.50 p.m. and was seen off at the airport by Mr. Ravi and Mr. Stalin.

Mr. Stalin, who came by a special flight from Chennai to Tiruchi in the morning before the arrival of the Prime Minister, left for Chennai after seeing off Mr. Modi. The Governor left by flight in the afternoon.

Vehicular traffic was diverted along the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. The Tiruchi airport, the Bharathidasan University and the entire stretch came under heavy security cover.

