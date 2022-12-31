HamberMenu
Primary health centre charged with negligence after newborn’s death

December 31, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives of a 26-year-old woman on Friday staged a road roko in front of the primary health centre (PHC) at Bhagavathipuram near Tiruverambur in Tiruchi, alleging that she was delivered of a stillborn baby due to negligence of the nurses who were reported to have attended on her in absence of a doctor.

According to police sources, V. Srinidhi, 26, who was expecting her first child and admitted to the PHC a few days back had gone into labour on Friday afternoon. Since the doctor was not on duty, two nurses attended to her, and she was delivered of a stillborn girl baby. But, the family came to know about it only after three hours.

The relatives staged a protest in front of the PCH, demanding serious action against the nurses . The protestors dispersed after police personnel and health officials held talks with them and assured them that action would be taken. A case has been registered against the nurses, and an investigation is underway.

