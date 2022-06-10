Priest held for sexual assault

A 65-year-old temple priest has been arrested on a charge of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in his house near Annavasal. The offence was committed in March against the minor girl and the victim was pregnant now.

The girl, who was a Class X student in a government school, was reportedly taken to the house of the priest, P. Palani , apparently to cure some ailment. The priest, under the pretext of conducting a special puja with the girl, allegedly assaulted her sexually when the victim’s mother was waiting in front of the house. The priest is also alleged to have threatened the girl, said the police.

Acting on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Keeranur All Women Police arrested Palani on Thursday and booked a case against him under various sections of the POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019, and sent for remand.