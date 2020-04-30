Prices of tomato and brinjal drop

The prices of tomato and brinjal have come down in Tiruchi market.

One kg of tomato was sold at ₹12 in the grocery and retail stores on Wednesday. The rate was ₹10 to 14 in the temporary retail markets set up in different parts of the city. The rate was almost similar for the last one week. Some farmers from rural areas, who prefer to sell their produce directly to the consumers, were seen selling tomato for ₹ 8 a kg.

Stripe brinjal, one of most sought varieties of brinjals, was available at the temporary vegetable markets for ₹ 10 a kg. However, the rate of Manapparai brinjal was hovering around ₹ 20 a kg.

One kg of tomato was priced between ₹ 25 to ₹ 30 about a month ago. The prices of brinjals were also hovering around the same.

Since the rates were relatively cheap, consumers bought tomato and brinjal more than they generally buy.

“Tomato and brinjal are selling like hot cakes as consumers could buy more volume with low prices. It is a delight for consumers,” says M. Sathish, a vegetable trader at the temporary market at Anna Nagar.

Stating the price dynamics of vegetables had changed in the aftermath of lockdown, he said farmers would market their produce only after knowing the rate trend in various markets in the State as well as in neighbouring States. The lockdown had narrowed down their options due to strain on supply chain and movement restrictions. Hence, they preferred to send their produce to the local markets.

Traders said that the Tiruchi market mainly received tomato, brinjal and green chilli from Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Marungapuri, Thuvarankurichi and neighbouring areas.