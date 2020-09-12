Prices of onions head north in Tiruchi

12 September 2020 18:10 IST

Traders in Maharashtra allegedly hoard stocks

The prices of both the big and small varieties of onions are on the upswing at the wholesale market in Tiruchi over the past few days.

While the price of small onions is said to be on the rise due to poor arrivals, the rise in price of the Bellary onions is attributed to the reported damage to the crops by rains in Karnataka and Andra Pradesh and traders in Maharashtra allegedly hoarding stocks.

On Saturday, a kilo of top quality Bellary onions was being sold at ₹ 30, up by ₹ 10 a kg over the past 10 days, at the market. For nearly three months, the price of the Bellary onions had ruled steady at ₹ 20 a kg, A. Thangaraj, general secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders’ Association, said.

Mr.Thangaraj attributed the rise to the rains in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, damaging part of the Bellary onions crops in the two States.

“Realising this, traders in Maharashtra have begun stocking up, offering higher rates than us. Hence, we have to restrict our purchase from there,” Mr.Thangaraj said.

Wholesale traders at the Tiruchi All Perishables Commission Mandis Commercial Complex at Ariyamangalam have restricted their purchase from Maharashtra to about 50 tonnes a day. Currently, the market gets about 200 tonnes of Bellary onions from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra against the normal average of about 300 tonnes a day. However, the traders say that the rain-hit crop from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have to be sold immediately and hence are available at around ₹ 10 to 20 a kg, depending on quality.

Meanwhile, the price of small onions has shot up to ₹ 55 a kg, an increase of ₹ 20 a kg since the beginning of this month. Traders attribute the hike to the fall in arrivals, also due to rains in the shallot growing places such as Dharapuram, Palladam, Udumalpet and Mysore. Currently we are getting just about 100 tonnes a day against the normal of 150-200 tonnes, says Mr.Thangaraj. Arrival of fresh crops from Perambalur and Tiruchi districts, both major small onion growing districts in the state, is expected only by December/January. “The price of small onions is expected to go up further by ₹ 25 a kg in the run up to Deepavali,” he said.

Traders say the price of Bellary variety could also go up if the rain in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh continued. “Much will depend on the traders in Maharashtra,” Mr.Thangaraj said.