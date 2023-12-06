Prices of onions ease in Tiruchi wholesale market

December 06, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Prices of onions, both big and small varieties, have eased in markets in Tiruchi and they are expected to rule steady in the coming months as arrivals have picked up.

The prices of small onion and Bellary onion have been ruling high in the city since October due to poor arrival. The price of top quality small onions touched ₹80 a kg and that of Bellary onion went up to ₹60 in the wholesale market in Tiruchi, which caters to retail markets in Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts such as Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

However, the price of onion has come down in recent days. On Wednesday, small onions were being sold in the range of ₹50-₹25 a kg in the wholesale market in Tiruchi, depending on the quality. While the top quality commanded a price of ₹50 a kg, the second quality was priced at ₹40 and the lowest was selling at ₹25 a kg, according to traders.

The price of Bellary onion ranged between ₹50 and ₹30 a kg, depending on the quality. The second quality was priced at ₹40 a kg. The prices are usually higher by about ₹10 to ₹15 a kg in the retail markets.

Wholesale traders reported that arrivals have picked up of late. Arrival of small onions from Tiruchi and neighbouring districts has risen too. “We are getting about 150 tonnes from Thuraiyur, Perambalur, Odanchathiram and Coimbatore,” said A. Thangaraj, general secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders’ Association.

Small onion, known as sambar onion, is widely consumed in Tamil Nadu only, with Perambalur and Tiruchi being major onion-producing districts in the State.

Arrival of Bellary onion from Karnataka and Maharashtra has also been near normal at about 300 tonnes a day. A major portion of this, about 200 tonnes, comes in from Maharashtra.

“The prices of both varieties of onions are expected to rule steady in the coming months, unless there is high export demand. There has been some rain in Maharashtra and we do not know its impact on the onion crop yet. But the prices of onions are likely to rule steady for next six months and may even come down to about ₹30 a kg in January,” Mr. Thangaraj said.

