Prices of manufactured sand shoots up as several quarries stay shut after ED raids

December 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The prices of manufactured sand (m-sand) and plastering manufactured sand (p-sand) have gone up sharply in Tiruchi.

With most of the sand quarries in the Cauvery and the Kollidam in Tiruchi, Karur and Thanjavur districts closed in 2017 following an order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the construction industry began to use m-sand in a big way. With no other option, the builders and engineers turned their attention on sourcing m-sand from the quarries in Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

The situation eased after the DMK came to power in 2021 as the Water Resources Department opened sand quarries in Tiruchi and Karur districts. The builders and engineers largely preferred river sand over m-sand or p-sand. It stabilised the prices as the stone crushers were forced to bring down the cost.

However, the closure of sand quarries after the searches carried out by the Enforcement Director at sand quarries and depots, following complaints of large-scale irregularities in different parts of the State recently, has once again caused a sharp rise in prices of m-sand. Taking advantage of the short supply, owners of stone crushing units have increased the prices of m-sand.

According to industry sources, one lorry load of m-sand (four units) has risen to ₹18,000 from ₹14,000 in September. Similarly, the price of one load of p-sand has shot up to ₹22,000 from ₹18,000 in September.

“The builders, contractors and individual house constructors have no other option but to buy m-sand and p-sand for construction activities. The owners of stone crushing units are exploiting the situation by increasing the prices,” says a lorry owner in Tiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi.

P. Ravichandran, a property promoter in Tiruchi, said the price rise was steep and it had been rising in the last three months. It had hit the construction industry. The State government should take steps to stabilise the prices.