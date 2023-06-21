Prices of livestock soar ahead of Bakrid in Tiruchi district

June 21, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

The price of sacrificial livestock has increased sharply ahead of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) festival to be celebrated on June 29.

The price of goats (weighing between 18-19 kg) has gone up from last year’s ₹11,000 to over ₹20,000 due to short supply, said market players.

“The qurbani [sacrifice] meat is meant largely for charitable donations and so many families used to buy one or two goats, or a cow, depending on their budget. But with such high prices, more people now prefer to buy and donate meat or beef in small portions,” an official from the slaughterhouse at Gandhi Market told The Hindu.

In order to work around the price rise, livestock traders have been rearing animals booked by customers at least nine months earlier and selling them a few days ahead of Bakrid. A few have also gone online to get bookings from customers.

The dearth of rain in central districts has had a direct effect on livestock rearing in the region and has reduced the number of sacrificial livestock.

“We are expecting the price of mutton to go up to ₹1,000 per kilo on Bakrid because of the high demand even during regular days [when it costs approximately ₹900]. Since many traders are trying to capitalise on the festive business, they source their animals directly from bigger markets in Samayapuram and Manapparai and re-sell them at a higher rate. This has led to more price fluctuation,” said Mohamed, proprietor of S.M. Jaila Mutton Stall in Puthur.

To cater to customers who want medium-sized animals, the butcher has been rearing them on a farm in Adavathur village. “I buy around 200-300 kids from Namakkal and other rural areas and use them both for daily business and Bakrid. It takes around eight months to a year for the animals to reach maturity. Customers can choose the livestock and have them slaughtered at home or in our shop,” said Mr. Mohamed.

At Manapparai, the demand for beef from Kerala has affected sales of goat and sheep, said residents. Those who cannot afford to buy livestock individually are teaming up to contribute ‘shares’ for sacrificial animals. “Many friends and neighbours are purchasing goats in bulk and splitting the expense to make it more affordable,” said Kadar.

Goats are being brought to Tiruchi from Namakkal, Karur, Manalmedu and Viralimalai, among other places. Though the price of meat has risen, the hide of goats and sheep is no longer profitable. “We could expect to sell Qurbani goat or sheep skin for ₹250-₹300 a few years ago. Now, we get only around ₹60-₹80 per piece,” said Hanifa, a butcher based on Pattabiram Street in Tiruchi.