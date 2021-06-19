Prices of groceries go up in Tiruchi market

TIRUCHI

19 June 2021 21:25 IST

Sharp rise in prices of groceries in Tiruchi market has caused concern among the people.

Red chilli, urad dhal, dhoor dhal, cardamom, pepper, poppy seeds and clove are among the prices of items that have gone up.

Advertising

Advertising

According to traders, the prices have increased due to the impact of intense lockdown that forced both retail and wholesale traders to shut their businesses for a few weeks.

While the rate of red chilli went up from ₹150 to ₹160 a kg, the price of clove was quoted at ₹800 a kg in Tiruchi on Saturday, which was ₹100 more than in May. Similarly, the rate of a kg of pepper rose to ₹500 from ₹400. Cardamom registered an increase from ₹1,800 to ₹2100. The rate of annasi poo went up to Rs.1,850 to Rs.1,400 a kg.

In the retail market too, the prices of grocery items went up by 10% to 25% depending up the customers. Supply chain restrictions during the lockdown period, fuel prices hike and demand for spices in overseas markets were said to have caused rise in prices of grocery items. The sudden rush for buying grocery items, after the announcement of lockdown by the State government, also played a key role in rise in prices of essential items.

“We can manage if the rise in prices is 2% to 3%. But, we have seen an abnormal rise in several items. It really troubles the people of middle and lower classes,” said A. Karuppaiah, a resident.