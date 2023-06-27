Prices of dal varieties shoot up in Tiruchi

June 27, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The prices of tur dal and urad dal have risen sharply in Tiruchi market.

A kilo of tur dal was sold for ₹147 in the wholesale market on Tuesday. It was ₹150 to ₹152 in the retail market. Similarly, one kg of urad dal was quoted at ₹130 in the retail market and ₹125 in the wholesale market.

According to industry sources, the prices of dal varieties began to show an upward trend since the first week of May. The retail price of a kg of tur dal was hovering between ₹124 to ₹125. It went up further gradually towards the end of May. It is now being sold at around ₹150.

Traders attribute short supply of dal from cultivation centres to the sharp increase in prices. Karnataka and Maharashtra have been the major producers of tur dal, an essential item for various food varieties. It is said the supply from the two States accounts for about 70% of Tamil Nadu’s needs.

The traders in Tiruchi usually order tur dal from the suppliers in December and January and the fresh arrival hits the market in the second or third week of January. The opening rate in December and January hovers around ₹70 a kg. It will be sold for ₹80 for six months to seven months until July and the prices go up towards the end of the calendar year. Under normal circumstances, the maximum retail prices will not go beyond ₹90 a kg.

But, the opening rate of a kg of tur dal was quoted at ₹125 in January. “There are indications of further increase in prices of tur dal in the next few months,” said Arun, a wholesale trader in Tiruchi. .

Another trader says some Corporate companies and those running retail markets across the countries have been indulging in bulk purchases in supply centres itself, thereby disrupting the regular supply to the traders across the country. Since the Corporates offer better prices, the suppliers have been showing interest in meeting their requirements first.

Small-time traders have to compete with them. It has actually caused a gap between the demand and supply. The unfair trade practices have not only hit the traders but also the consumers. If the bulk stocking by Corporates is not checked, the price of a kg of tur dal may cross ₹200 this year,, the trader warns.

