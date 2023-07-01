Price of small onions rules high in Tiruchi

July 01, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Price of small onions continues to rule high in the city markets over the past one month due to poor arrivals.

On Saturday, small onions were being sold at ₹ 75 to ₹ 80 a kg in the wholesale market in Tiruchi. The city’s wholesale market caters to the retail markets in Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts such as Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. Just about a month ago, the wholesale price of the small onions was around ₹ 40 a kg here, according to traders.

“The price of small onions had doubled in a month due to a fall in arrivals. Currently, we are getting supplies only from Gundlupet belt in Chamrajnagar district in Karnataka. But we are getting just about 50 tonnes against the normal average of 300 tonnes a day,” said A. Thangaraj, general secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders’ Association.

Small onions, known as ‘sambar’ onions, are widely consumed in Tamil Nadu. Perambalur and Tiruchi are the major onion producing districts in the State. The crop is raised on about 8,000 hectares in Perambalur district and on nearly 4,000 hectares in Tiruchi district. However, farmers in these areas have just started onion cultivation.

Wholesale traders attribute the fall in arrivals to the prolonged heat wave conditions and shortage or high cost of labour, which is making many farmers hesitant to raise the crop. Onion cultivation is highly labour intensive – except ploughing, all other works in the crop cultivation involves manual labour, says Mr.Thangaraj.

“With most labourers opting for the 100-day work (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme), there is a shortage of labour. Even if some labourers come to farm work, they demand wages higher than what is offered under MGNREGS. This makes many farmers hesitant to raise the crop,” he claimed and suggested that beneficiaries under the scheme be made available for agricultural work, as being demanded by farmers associations.

Mr.Thangaraj says that the price of the small onions is expected to rule high for another 15 to 20 days. “We expect arrivals from Kollegal in Karnataka and Udumalpet and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu in another 15 days,” he said.

According to wholesale traders, the price of Bellary onions too has gone up by ₹ 5 a kg over the past few days due to the short supply in small onions. “The price of Bellary onions has gone up to ₹ 22 a kg as more people are buying it instead of small onions. It may touch ₹ 30 a kg by the end of this month,” Mr.Thangaraj said

