Price of shallots comes down

Price of shallots, which had shot up to ₹150 a kg last month, has cooled off as arrivals have improved in the city markets over the past few days.

Poor arrivals from traditional shallot-growing belts in Perambalur and Tiruchi districts due to severe drought had led to a steep rise in the prices of shallots in the markets in Tiruchi right from March this year.

Due to failure of monsoon over the past two years, many farmers did not raise the crop as there was no rain in Perambalur district last year. In some places, the crop had withered. Even those who managed to raise the crop had reported a sharp drop in yield.

Since summer, the price of shallots has been fluctuating depending on arrivals and last month it had touched ₹150 a kg, forcing people to opt for the bigger Bellary variety.

However, wholesale traders at the Gandhi Market, which caters to Tiruchi and several neighbouring districts, reported that arrivals from Perambalur and Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district have picked.

This onion variety, which is widely consumed in Tamil Nadu, was being sold in the range of ₹40 - 75 a kg, depending on quality, at the wholesale market on Monday, said A. Thangaraj, general secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders’ Association. He indicated that the price of shallots could go down further in the coming days as arrivals increase.

“Currently we are getting 70 to 80 ton. We expect arrivals to touch 200 ton in the next 15 days and during Pongal season the price will mostly likely hover between ₹30-40 a kg,” he said.

Perambalur and Tiruchi are the major shallot producing districts in the State. The crop is raised on about 7,000 hectares in Perambalur district and on about 4,000 hectares in Tiruchi district. The good monsoon rain, especially in Perambalur district has raised hopes of good harvest among the farmers. Till last week, shallots have been raised on about 6,000 hectares in the district and the coverage under the crop is expected to touch the normal area this year, Agriculture Department officials indicated.