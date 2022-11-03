Price of shallot crosses ₹100 a kg in Tiruchi

Shallot which usually costs around ₹30 a kg, was priced at ₹100 a kg on Thursday in various vegetable shops across Tiruchi city. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The price of shallot has crossed ₹100 a kg in Tiruchi market due to short supply.

The price of high-quality shallot hovered around ₹40 a kg until September. The price began to witness an upward trend in the first week of October. It went beyond ₹60 a kg in the second week. Huge demand during Deepavali resulted in a further increase in the cost of shallot. One kg of shallot was quoted at ₹80 a kg during the pre and post-festival season and now it has increased beyond ₹100 a kg.

While a kg of shallot was being sold for ₹90 to ₹100 in the Gandhi Market on Thursday, it was quoted at ₹120 in the retail vegetable and grocery stores.

One bag (50 kg) of good quality shallot was sold for ₹4,500 in the wholesale market on Thursday as against ₹2,000 a bag in the first week of October.

Perambalur has been a major supply centre for shallot to the Tiruchi market. In addition to it, wholesale traders source shallot from Palladam and some other parts of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and Dindigul district. The wholesale market in Tiruchi receives about 5,000 bags of shallot in normal condition. But, the supply has come down to about 1,000 bags. The supply from Perambalur is said to have taken a severe hit due to the unseasonal rain when the farmers were about to harvest the produce in the first half of October.

“We have hardly received shallot from Perambalur. The crop raised on several acres has been hit by basal rot disease and it has severely impacted the supply,” says P. Sudhakar of Sri Kalaivani Traders, a wholesale onion trader in Tiruchi.

The price of big onion also has gone up in the Tiruchi market due to dwindling supply from Karnataka. One bag (50 kg) of big onions was sold for ₹2,200 in the wholesale market as against ₹1,100 in the first week of October.

Mr. Sudhakar said that the current demand for big onions was being met with the supply from Maharashtra. The price of both shallot and big onion would come down only in December, he added.