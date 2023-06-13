Price of rice witnesses sharp rise in Tiruchi

June 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Price of rice has witnessed a sharp rise in Tiruchi market. While the price of rice varieties that are grown mostly in the delta region of the State has seen a moderate increase, those belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, have become costlier.

According to sources, a kg of RNR variety, popularly known as Karnataka Ponni, was quoted at ₹52 in the wholesale market on Tuesday. It was sold for ₹46 in January. In the retail market, it costs ₹58. Similarly, the rate of common rice varieties (big in size) has gone up by ₹2 a kg in the wholesale market to ₹48 from ₹46 a kg.

Traders attribute the export of raw rice as the main reason for the rise in prices in the State. It is said the farmers in delta region have been giving priority to cultivating the rice meant for procurement by the State government for the last few years. High yield with less overhead and assured procurement is said to have influenced the farmers to take up cultivation of paddy procured by the government. Only 30% of farmers are inclined to cultivate the popular varieties.

Hence, rice mills and traders in the region depend on supply from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana to meet the demand for popular varieties such Ponni. Till recently, paddy traders from these States gave priority to making use of the demands in Tamil Nadu to sell Karnataka Ponni and other popular varieties.

However, the traders say they have turned their attention to export rice to the Middle East, South Africa and European countries. And, it has impacted the price in the State.

“We find it difficult to source popular paddy varieties from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. We can source paddy from these States only when we pay more. Otherwise, the traders prefer to export raw rice. The phenomena has ultimately impacted in rise in price of rice. Unless the government checks the export of rice, the rise in price is inevitable,” said M. Sivanandam, president, Mannachanallur Taluk Rice Mill Owners Association.

The prices have gone up in spite of the good harvest during the last season in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The State government should take steps to create awareness among the farmers of the need to cultivate popular varieties instead of common varieties, which are meant for supplying to the public distribution system, he added.