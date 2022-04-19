Price of ‘nendran’ goes up in Tiruchi market

The price of nendran variety of banana, one of the most after sought varieties in Kerala, has gone up in Tiruchi market. This has brought respite to farmers, who were hit hard by steep fall in prices during the previous two harvest seasons.

Thanks to the good demand in Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kottayam and Cochin and in some parts of the State, a section of farmers along the banks of the Cauvery river in Tiruchi and Karur districts raise nendran banana. According to official sources, about 6,000 hectares have been brought under banana cultivation in 2021-2022 season in Tiruchi district. Of this nendran variety has been raised on about 1,200 hectares.

The harvest of banana, which began in March, has picked up momentum. Farmers dispatch nendran loads for marketing in Kerala and Tiruchi, depending upon the prices offered by traders. However, the farmers, who had taken advances from traders in Kerala do not have any option but to sell their produce to the creditors.

According to market sources in Tiruchi, nendran banana has been fetching a good price over the past two to three weeks. A kilo of banana was procured for ₹41 in Tiruchi market on Saturday. The price has been steady since the beginning of the harvest season. The rate is said to be remunerative for banana growers. However, the arrival is not on the expected lines.

“There is a good demand for nendran. But, we get less than 100 bunches a day at the market,” says N. Sekar, a banana trader at Vazhakkai Mandi in Tiruchi.

Though the prevailing rate has brought cheer to the farmers, it is said that many farmers, who were severely hit by the impact of COVID-19 in 2019-20 and 2020-21, preferred not to take risk by raising banana this season. As against the normal coverage of about 2,500 hectares, the crop was raised only on 1,200 hectares in 2021-22.

“The loss was heavy for many banana growers for two consecutive years. They could not get even nominal prices. The prices did not go beyond ₹10 and ₹12 per kg during the peak season in 2019-20 and 2020-21,” says R. Arun Kumar, another banana merchant in Tiruchi.

The damage caused by heavy wind on banana plantations in Manikandam block and a few other areas in the district two days ago is said to have impacted the arrival of nendran to the market.

P. Vimala, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Tiruchi, said there were reports that well-grown standing banana crop had fallen due to the impact of strong wind. According to a preliminary report, banana grown on about 50 hectares suffered extensive damage. Field officials of Horticulture and Revenue departments were assessing the extent of damage.