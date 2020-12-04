Price of brinjal goes up

04 December 2020 17:37 IST

TIRUCHI

The price of brinjal, one of the most sought vegetables in the households, has gone up in Tiruchi market.

One kg of Manapparai brinjal and Dindigul brinjal, which are preferred by the people of the region, was sold at ₹100 a kg in the retail market on Thursday. It was ₹80 a kg in the wholesale market.

Advertising

Advertising

According to market sources, the price has been going up steadily since Deepavali. It was quoted between ₹50 and ₹60 during the festival season. The price would usually go down after the festival season. However, it has gone up to ₹100 a kg now.

“The rate of brinjal rules abnormally high. Customers would not mind much even iif the rate is around ₹50-60. There are hardly any takers for brinjal at ₹100 a kg,” Manikandan, a grocery retail store in Cantonment in the city.

The Gandhi market in the city mainly receives brinjal from Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Dindigul, Sempatti, Vathalagundu, Palani and Kannivadi. Besides, the traders source brinjal from rural areas of the district too. However, the arrival from Dindigul and Sempatti has dried up in recent weeks due to rain.

Sources in the wholesale market said that the poor arrival of brinjal had caused rise in price. The rates of other vegetables including carrot and onions, were quoted high until the whole market was functioning at G. Corner due to logistics issues. The rates of most vegetables had been stabilized after the reopening of the Gandhi Market. But, there were traders, who continued to quote high rates. The rate of brinjal would also come down in a few days.