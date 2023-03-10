Price of Bellary onions plummets in Tiruchi

March 10, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The price of Bellary (big) onions has plummeted in Tiruchi market due to heavy arrivals from supply centres.

One kg of the normal variety of onion was sold for ₹6 to ₹10 in the wholesale market on Friday. Wholesale traders sold one kg of high-quality onion for ₹15 to ₹20. In retail markets and grocery stores, the price of one kg of onion, depending upon the quality, hovered between ₹20 and ₹30.

Traders in the wholesale market said that the prices were marginally high on Friday when compared to Wednesday and Thursday. But still, the price of big onions was cheaper by at least ₹10 a kg when compared to January and February.

Traders attribute it to heavy arrival from supply centres mainly from Maharashtra. In addition to these, the wholesale market in Tiruchi continues to get steady arrival from Tiruppur, Palladam, Dindigul and other areas.

“We are gettin about 25% to 30% more than the actual requirement. We can not afford to maintain the unsold stock for more than two to three days. More supply than demand will automatically lead to decrease in prices,” says Sudhakar, a wholesale trader in Tiruchi.

Market sources added that the current trend in prices of big onions would continue for at least two to three weeks.