Price of Bellary onion stabilises, smaller variety rules high in Tiruchi market

The price of Bellary onion appears to have stabilised in Tiruchi market, thanks to marked improvement in arrivals from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The price of smaller variety, referred to as sambar onion, continued to rule high due to crop failure in vast areas of Perambalur district and Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district.

On Thursday, top quality Bellary onion was being sold at ₹50-55 a kg at the wholesale market in Tiruchi. However, those of lesser quality were available at ₹30 a kg.

Imported varieties from Egypt and Turkey found few takers though they were available at ₹40 a kg.

Top quality small onion sold at ₹100 a kg, while shallots were available at ₹50 a kg, according to A.Thangaraj, general secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders’ Association. The retail prices were higher by ₹5-10 a kg.

Normally, about 300 tonnes each of small onion and Bellary varieties arrive in the wholesale market every day in the city, which caters to retail markets in Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts.

“We are now getting our daily requirement of about 300 tonnes of Bellary onion from Maharashtra and Karnataka. Hence, the price has stabilised at around ₹50 a kg. Since the domestic variety is available at affordable price, there are not many takers for imported onion,” Mr. Thangaraj said.

However, the price of the widely consumed small onion, largely sold only in Tamil Nadu, continue to remain a concern for consumers. But traders such as Mr. Thangaraj say that since the price of the Bellary variety has come down, many consumers are opting for it, restricting their purchase of small onions.

“Arrival of fresh crops is expected to return to normal levels only by mid-February. Till then, the price will rule high,” Mr. Thangaraj said.

The small onion requirement of the market is largely met by arrivals from Perambalur and Tiruchi districts, two major shallot-growing districts in the State.

The crop is raised on over 8,000 hectares in Perambalur district and about 4,000 hectares in Tiruchi district. Arrivals plunged as ‘untimely’ rain and diseases hit production in several areas of the two districts. At present, the market gets about 150-200 tonnes of small onion.

Some of the traders are of the view that about 10-15 days after Pongal, the price of shallots too will come down to about ₹50 a kg. “Once the price drops, people will not think or talk about onion,” he quipped.