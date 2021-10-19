Prevent flow of treated water into tanks, ponds: Minister

Minister for Environment Siva. V. Meyyanathan inspecting sewage treatment plant in Pudukottai on Tuesday.

PUDUKOTTAI

19 October 2021 21:55 IST

Shortcomings in UGD scheme, he says

Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, on Tuesday instructed officials to ensure that the treated water from the sewage treatment plant was used for agriculture and other purposes without flowing into the Maruppinikulam and Ottakulam in the town.

The Minister gave the instructions after inspecting the treatment plant along with Collector Kavitha Ramu and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the Pudukottai Municipality following complaints of shortcomings in its functioning.

The sewage treatment plant with a capacity to handle about 10.62 million litres a day (MLD) currently treats about eight MLA, according to TWAD officials.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Mr.Meyyanathan said there were shortcomings in the implementation of the underground drainage scheme in the town over the past 10 years. Officials should take appropriate steps to prevent flow of the treated water into tanks and ponds. Steps would be taken towards this end within the next three months and the underground drainage scheme plant would be made fully operational. Steps would also be taken to prevent letting out of sewage transported by sullage tanker lorries at various places.

The Minister also disclosed that steps would be taken to sewage treatment plants would be established wherever necessary including Pudukottai and Aranthangi in the district to prevent direct flow of sewage into water courses.