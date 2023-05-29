May 29, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Additional Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena has directed the officials to prevent deaths while cleaning sewers.

Speaking at a meeting in Tiruchi, he said it was important for the officials to enhance vigil over manual scavenging and sewage cleaning works. They should take all needed steps to prevent deaths while cleaning septic tanks or others. All rules and regulations should be enforced to ensure the safety of the sanitary and conservancy workers. Manual scavenging should never be allowed.

Mr. Meena said vehicles involved in septic tank cleaning should have the proper permission. The officials of civic administration should bring all such vehicles under close surveillance. The Regional Transport Officers should also monitor such vehicles.

P. Ponnaiah, Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, V. Dakshinamurthy, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board, L. Nirmalraj, Transport Commissioner, M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, R. Vaithinathan, Corporation Commissioner and others participated.