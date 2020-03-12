‘Prevail on Centre to preserve Cauvery delta’

Thanjavur

12 March 2020 20:51 IST

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu to prevail upon the Union Government to take a policy decision to protect and preserve Cauvery delta as the Tamil Nadu government had announced.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, the association general secretary, P. R. Pandian wanted the Tamil Nadu MPs to raise the issue in both the houses of the Parliament so as to add strength to the Tamil Nadu Protected Agriculture Zone Development (TNPAZD) Act, recently enacted by the State government.

Agriculture operations in the delta region would become impregnable in the future if the Union Government was also made to fall in line with the policy decision taken by the State government, he said.

Responding to a question on the demand for ‘eviction’ of oil exploration companies from the delta region in view of the enactment of TNPAZD Act from certain quarters, Mr. Pandian said any such move would only give room for the companies to approach the Court and thereby drag the Act into unwanted legal scrutiny.