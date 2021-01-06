The Dr. M.G.R Fisheries College and Research Institute will host a national workshop on “Self sufficient aquaculture: Prism of possibilities in the present and future” on the virtual platform on January 11, says a press release.

The workshop would seek to identify critical challenges that need to be addressed to attain self-sufficiency in aquaculture and consider strategies to overcome them. The programme is meant for farmers, industrialists, scientists and scholars in view of the fact that collective expertise from a range of production chain and value chain can be leveraged to provide novel solutions to problems.

Experts of national and international exposure will share their experience. Talks on fragmentation and alliances in Indian aquaculture, user-friendly systems and supportive solutions for farmers as well as business strategies for the post-pandemic situation will be discussed. Participants will have to pay a fee of ₹ 300. For students, scholars and research fellows 50% concession will be offered. Those interested can register through the link: https://forms.gle/FceEut54vEqy2WjH9

For more details email to: deanfcritnayeru@tnfu.ac.in