ADVERTISEMENT

Preserve unearthed materials inside the temple premises, says H. Raja

April 24, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The idols and copper plates unearthed at Sri Sattainathar Swamy Temple at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district have to be preserved within the temple premises, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H. Raja on Monday.

Mr. Raja visited the temple where 23 bronze idols of various deities, 493 copper plates inscribed with the hymns of Thevaram and old artefacts were unearthed, on April 16. Talking to reporters, he said this was the first time that the Thevaram hymns of Nayanmars inscribed in copper plates were unearthed.

Since the value of the unearthed materials amounts to crores, all of them need to be preserved within the premises of the temple under the custody of Dharmapuram Aadheenam, he said and added that the government could take steps to examine the materials so as to find its origin and period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US