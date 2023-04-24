April 24, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The idols and copper plates unearthed at Sri Sattainathar Swamy Temple at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district have to be preserved within the temple premises, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H. Raja on Monday.

Mr. Raja visited the temple where 23 bronze idols of various deities, 493 copper plates inscribed with the hymns of Thevaram and old artefacts were unearthed, on April 16. Talking to reporters, he said this was the first time that the Thevaram hymns of Nayanmars inscribed in copper plates were unearthed.

Since the value of the unearthed materials amounts to crores, all of them need to be preserved within the premises of the temple under the custody of Dharmapuram Aadheenam, he said and added that the government could take steps to examine the materials so as to find its origin and period.

