HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preserve unearthed materials inside the temple premises, says H. Raja

April 24, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The idols and copper plates unearthed at Sri Sattainathar Swamy Temple at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district have to be preserved within the temple premises, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H. Raja on Monday.

Mr. Raja visited the temple where 23 bronze idols of various deities, 493 copper plates inscribed with the hymns of Thevaram and old artefacts were unearthed, on April 16. Talking to reporters, he said this was the first time that the Thevaram hymns of Nayanmars inscribed in copper plates were unearthed.

Since the value of the unearthed materials amounts to crores, all of them need to be preserved within the premises of the temple under the custody of Dharmapuram Aadheenam, he said and added that the government could take steps to examine the materials so as to find its origin and period.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.