Preparatory works begin to set up dedicated facility for intermediate overhaul of LHB coaches at Tiruchi

September 21, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Preparatory works for establishing an exclusive shed to carry out Intermediate Overhaul (IOH) of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches at Tiruchi has begun. The dedicated facility is coming up inside the huge broad gauge coaching complex situated close to the Tiruchi railway junction.

The initial works commenced after the railway administration awarded the work for the construction of the IOH shed after finalising the tender. The new facility is being set up at a cost of ₹9.6 crore sanctioned by the Railway Board, New Delhi. The fully covered shed will be equipped with a crane, examination pit and other paraphernalia required for carrying out IOH of LHB coaches.

Although IOH of LHB coaches were being carried out at the coaching complex alongside conventional passenger coaches manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the need for putting in place a separate facility exclusively to deal with LHB coaches was considered, said a railway official.

The official said the new IOH shed was expected to be ready in the next financial year adding that the LHB coaches would be sent for intermediate overhaul once in 18 months. LHB coaches are slightly lengthier than the ICF coaches with low corrosion and have better safety features. The LHB coaches are being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory at Chennai, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala in Punjab and at the Modern Coach Factory at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

The official said overhaul of bogies, thorough checking of CBC (Centre buffer coupler) and brake systems, examination of water tanks, seats, berths and checking of other components would be done when the coaches come for IOH.

The components would be replaced wherever required. The entire coach would be subjected to intense checks before being sent back for operation, the official added. LHB coaches were being deployed in several mail and express trains which were being operated on different sections in the Southern Railway zone replacing the ICF coaches.

The trains in operation with LHB coaches at Tiruchi are the Tiruchi - Howrah - Tiruchi bi-weekly expresses, Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi Rockfort expresses, Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi Cholan expresses and the Tiruchi - Sri Ganganagar - Tiruchi Humsafar expresses.