Preparatory tests set begin for participants of free NEET coaching

TIRUCHI NEET aspirants from government schools undergoing free coaching will start taking preparatory tests from Monday.

About 60 students are attending the programme at the Corporation School in Tiruchi city and 35 at Musiri Girls Government Higher Secondary School.

While academically bright students among them are keen on availing themselves of the utility of the 7.5 per cent reservation in the medical admissions, there are some among them who have applied for admissions in arts and science colleges and engineering colleges, following the announcement of Plus Two results, to be on the safer side.

"During the free training sessions, we also organised interactions between the learners and the students of government schools who had secured medical seats with the 7.5 percent reservation quota," Joan of Arc, Headmistress of Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Ailampettai, who is the coordinator for the free coaching programme said.

Last year, there were nine students from government higher secondary schools who could make it to the medical colleges by virtue of the 7.5 per cent quota. Students with cut-off upto 210 out of 720 marks could secure seats last year.

This year, the competition among the government school students could be tougher, school heads say.

The school education department, as part of the free NEET coaching, will be conducting four tests covering portions of Plus One and subsequently four more tests pertaining to portions of Plus Two, followed by tests on the combined content in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

For students from remote places like Top Sengattupatti on Pachamalai hills, online coaching is also being carried out.

Nevertheless, the number of students attending the free coaching programme has come down substantially this year.