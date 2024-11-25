 />

Preparations under way for Nagore Dargah Kanduri festival

Over three lakh people expected to visit Nagore during the 14-day festival; the municipality, which is handling the arrangements, has set up three temporary bus stands

Published - November 25, 2024 07:00 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

District Collector P. Akash reviewing the arrangements for the Kanduri festival in Nagore on Monday.

Preparations are in full swing for the 14-day Kanduri festival, also known as the Nagore Dargah festival, marking the death anniversary of saint Shahul Hamid, which is scheduled to begin on December 2.

“From the Kanduri festival until Sandana Koodu, we expect over three lakh people over a span of ten days. All efforts are being made to ensure that pilgrims feel comfortable during their worship, and these preparations are being comprehensively handled by the municipality.” said Nagapattinam Municipality Chairman R. Marimuthu.

To accommodate the visitors, the municipality has arranged three additional bus stands —one inside Nagapattinam ITI College, another at Nagore Modern School, and a third one at the compost yard in Nagore, which has been cleared to accommodate over 300 buses.

New roads are being laid on Miyan Street, and patch work carried out in and around the dargah area. Mr. Marimuthu said more than 20 public toilets are ready and focus lights have been installed along the route from the railway station to the Dargah. Drinking water will be provided at 10 locations.

About waste management, Mr. Marimuthu said: “Garbage piling up could be a challenge. We have already conducted a mass cleaning drive. Additionally, we have deployed 120 sanitation workers and a further 100 workers will be appointed on daily wages for 15 days. Cleaning materials, including one tonne of bleaching powder, have been purchased.”

Sources from the Health Department said that mobile medical units would be stationed at three locations, including the Nagore Dargah, Silladi Dargah, and Nagore Railway Station. The existing Primary Health Centre in Nagore, along with Nagore Andavar Government Hospital, will operate round-the-clock throughout the festival.

