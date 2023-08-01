Preparation of fresh DPR for road project reaches final stage

August 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The preparation of a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for laying a road along the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti rivers is expected to be completed within a week.

With a view to reducing traffic congestion on arterial roads in the city, Tiruchi Corporation mooted a proposal a few months ago to form a new road from Panjapur to Karur Bypass Road along the rivers. It engaged a consultant to prepare the DPR by taking into account the growth in vehicle population and expansion of the city in view of the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur. The civic body subsequently sent the DPR to the State government for administrative sanction.

However, a senior official of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, after studying the proposal, asked officials of Tiruchi Corporation to redraw some components of the proposed project. Based on specific inputs, the Corporation asked the consultant to redraw the DPR.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that preparation of a fresh DPR had reached an advanced stage and was expected to be ready within a week. After verifying the proposal it would be submitted to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for approval. The project was expected to cost ₹320 crore.

A fresh survey was conducted to ascertain government poromboke land and private patta land required for the formation of the new road. Private lands measuring about 10 acres were required to be acquired for the project. A detailed report of the extent of private land requirements had been prepared. Land acquisition was required mainly near Kuzhumayi Amman Temple. There were many encroachments on Vayalur Road and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

The official added that the extent of private lands required for the road project was minimal. The alignment had been prepared in such a way to avoid acquisition of private land as much as possible.

