Preliminary works on State’s first solar energy park in Tiruvarur have begun: Minister

Preliminary steps to establish the State’s first solar energy park at Tiruvarur by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) have begun, according to Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently announced that the State government would set up 4,000 MW solar power generating units. It had been announced that all districts in the State would have a solar energy park. The first park would be set up in Tiruvarur and Tangedco officials had begun the process.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said Tamil Nadu, which made its mark in tapping natural energy sources, particularly wind, would emerge as a model State in tapping solar energy in the country.

The State ‘s energy demand was about 16,000 MW a day. Nearly 50% of the energy was being met by procuring power from private suppliers at excessive cost. It was with the aim of bridging the gap that the State government had embarked on a plan to tap solar energy. It would bring down energy procurement cost to a great extent.

In order to improve the efficiency of power distribution, it had been decided to establish 204 sub-stations and upgrade 12 existing sub-stations in the State. According to a study, 8,905 transformers encountered frequent faults due to power fluctuation. They would be replaced with new transformers. More than 2,500 transformers had so far been replaced in different parts of the State.

Earlier, Mr. Senthilbalaji visited Kolanthagoundanur along with Collector T. Prabu Shankar and inspected the damaged tenements constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Development Corporation about 25 years ago.

The Minister distributed welfare assistance to the residents, who had been moved to a government school. He also assured them that steps would be taken to build new houses for them as early as possible.