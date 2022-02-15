Preliminary work set to begin at collectorate complex site in Mayiladuthurai

Project envisages completion by July 2023

Project envisages completion by July 2023

The Public Works Department has readied the paraphernalia for initiating preliminary work for construction of the new Collectorate Complex in Mayiladuthurai district, a month after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation through video-conference.

The machinery has been kept ready for laying pile foundation for construction of the ground plus seven-floor building, for which the State Government has sanctioned ₹114.48 crore. Pile foundation will be laid to a depth of 30 metres, a senior PWD official said.

The government had provided 6.54 acres for housing the complex with a built-up area of 2,84,946 sq. ft. The complex will have 63 offices pertaining to 32 government departments.

To begin with, a test on pile foundation will be conducted in the coming days to determine the capacity to withstand load. The building design is expected shortly, official sources said.

The project envisages completion of building work by July 2023.

The Collectorate and several government offices are at present functioning out of the buildings of Commercial Tax Department.

The PWD had carried out renovation and constructed a few annexe buildings for housing the government departments temporarily.

The government departments are still in the process of being bifurcated from Nagapattinam from which Mahiladuthurai district was carved out by the previous AIADMK regime, in deference to the prolonged plea of the public in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi and other taluks in the surroundings.

Quite a few locations within the town were considered for the Collectorate project, but since a big land parcel was not available at a single location, the government narrowed down on the land available with the Dharmapuram Adheenam on the outskirts of the town.