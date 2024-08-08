Preliminary work for electrification of Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section under way

Preliminary work for the electrification of the 149-km Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section in Tiruchi Railway Division is in progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation is executing the overhead electrification project on this stretch after the Railway Board sanctioned the project last year under the ‘Umbrella of electrification of remaining un-electrified sections over Indian Railways’.

The Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section will be the last major stretch in the Tiruchi Railway Division to be electrified. The section, which was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge a few years ago, runs through Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Sivaganga districts with important stations such as Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupet, Adhirampattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani, and Aranthangi enroute.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior railway official said “foundation work” for the overhead electrification is in progress and plans were afoot to complete the project in phases. The overhead electrification work in Tiruvarur-Thiruthuraipoondi stretch is planned to be completed by May 2025 while the electrification work in the Thiruthuraipoondi to Karaikudi portion is expected to be over by May 2026, the official said.

Two traction substations are to be constructed along this stretch as part of the electrification project. While one substation will come up at Thiruthuraipoondi, the other will be established at Pattukottai. The Southern Railway Construction Organisation had already awarded the tender for the construction of the traction substation at Thiruthuraipoondi. Tender had been floated for the establishment of the traction substation at Pattukottai, the official said.

Electrification of this section would eventually pave the way for operation of passenger and freight trains hauled by electric locomotives and remove the need for loco change over at Tiruvarur Junction. At present, the Tambaram-Sengottai-Tambaram tri-weekly express and the Ernakulam-Velankanni-Ernakulam bi-weekly express is operated on the route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.