Preliminary survey of water birds under way in Tiruchi district

A preliminary survey of water birds is being carried out by the Forest Department in Tiruchi district to identify the species. Split into teams, field-level department officials are engaged in this exercise ahead of conducting the Statewide mid-winter synchronised water bird census 2024 which is scheduled to be held in the last week of this month.

About 15 to 20 tanks in the district have been identified for the preliminary survey to spot the bird species found in the waterbodies. The survey is being done at the tanks in Koothappar situated on the outskirts of Tiruchi city and Kiliyur, Jamberi at Thuraiyur besides tanks at Panchappur, Manikandam, Alathudainpatti near Puliancholai and others.

The exercise is also being done along the stretch from the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam, which is sandwiched between the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers up to Mukkombu, a senior Forest Department official said. In the preliminary sightings at Kiliyur and Koothappar tanks ,the Forest Department officials sighted bird species such as Northern Pintail, Common Coot, Northern Shoveller, Tern, Grey Heron, Little Egret, Large Egret, Cattle Egret, Cormorant, Darter and Little Grebes.

At present, around 3,500 to 4,000 birds were sighted in the tanks, the official said and added that the preliminary survey would conclude before the synchronised bird census is taken up on January 28. Tiruchi district accounts for Tiruchi, Thuvarankurichi, Manapparai and Thuraiyur forest ranges. The Tiruchi Forest Range, which has eight taluks under its jurisdiction, has the maximum number of tanks in its limits.

Ahead of conducting the synchronised census, a power-point presentation would be made for the front-line staff, bird enthusiasts and volunteers willing to get involved in the exercise to convey to them a host of aspects including the ways to identify the bird species and how to record them. Those involved in the synchronised census would be split into different teams and sent to various tanks armed with binoculars and cameras.

The synchronised census would not only reveal the data of water bird species found in the wetlands in Tiruchi district but also enable us to know if there was human disturbance, habitat loss, the ways to improve the tanks and attract migratory birds by planting saplings of tree species and creating mounds on them for them to take a brief rest. Bird enthusiasts and volunteers willing to take part in the synchronised census could contact the Tiruchi Forest Range officer in the mobile number 9443649119.

