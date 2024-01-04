GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preliminary survey of water birds under way in Tiruchi district

The exercise is being undertaken ahead of the synchronised water bird census 2024 to be carried out on January 28

January 04, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
Field level Forest Department officials have taken up a survey of water birds at Kiliyur tank near Tiruchi

Field level Forest Department officials have taken up a survey of water birds at Kiliyur tank near Tiruchi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A preliminary survey of water birds is being carried out by the Forest Department in Tiruchi district to identify the species.  Split into teams, field-level department officials are engaged in this exercise ahead of conducting the Statewide mid-winter synchronised water bird census 2024 which is scheduled to be held in the last week of this month. 

About 15 to 20 tanks in the district have been identified for the preliminary survey to spot the bird species found in the waterbodies. The survey is being done at the tanks in Koothappar situated on the outskirts of Tiruchi city and Kiliyur, Jamberi at Thuraiyur besides tanks at Panchappur, Manikandam, Alathudainpatti near Puliancholai and others.

The exercise is also being done along the stretch from the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam, which is sandwiched between the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers up to Mukkombu, a senior Forest Department official said. In the preliminary sightings at Kiliyur and Koothappar tanks ,the Forest Department officials sighted bird species such as Northern Pintail, Common Coot, Northern Shoveller, Tern, Grey Heron, Little Egret, Large Egret, Cattle Egret, Cormorant, Darter and Little Grebes. 

At present, around 3,500 to 4,000 birds were sighted in the tanks, the official said and added that the preliminary survey would conclude before the synchronised bird census is taken up on January 28. Tiruchi district accounts for Tiruchi, Thuvarankurichi, Manapparai and Thuraiyur forest ranges. The Tiruchi Forest Range, which has eight taluks under its jurisdiction, has the maximum number of tanks in its limits.  

Ahead of conducting the synchronised census, a power-point presentation would be made for the front-line staff, bird enthusiasts and volunteers willing to get involved in the exercise to convey to them a host of aspects including the ways to identify the bird species and how to record them. Those involved in the synchronised census would be split into different teams and sent to various tanks armed with binoculars and cameras.

The synchronised census would not only reveal the data of water bird species found in the wetlands in Tiruchi district but also enable us to know if there was human disturbance, habitat loss, the ways to improve the tanks and attract migratory birds by planting saplings of tree species and creating mounds on them for them to take a brief rest. Bird enthusiasts and volunteers willing to take part in the synchronised census could contact the Tiruchi Forest Range officer in the mobile number 9443649119. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.