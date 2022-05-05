Preliminary round of ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest to be held in Thanjavur on May 8

The preliminary round of The Hindu’s 'Our State Our Taste' talent hunt will be held at Thanjavur on May 8.

Home cooks, cuisine connoisseurs and food nerds can use their acumen and creativity to prepare their best dish to present at the culinary talent hunt. Participants can cook vegetarian, non-vegetarian, breakfast, snacks or desserts. A minimum of two dishes should be prepared and one of them must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu with “Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta” and brought to the venue, Kamala Subramanian Kalyana Mandapam, Daniel Thomas Nagar in Thanjavur. The event will begin at 10 a.m.

Extra points will be awarded for those who prepare the dish with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, Savorit, Madhuram Rice, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food Products and Everest Masala. The participants must bring the used product wrappers to the venue.

Kids in age group of 10 -18 and young adults ( 19 – 25 years ) can showcase their unique pasta recipes using Savorit pasta and bring the dishes and recipes to the venue. A panel of judges led by Chef Damu will select the three best cooks from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale to be held in Chennai on July 23.

The first prize is ₹1 lakh, second prize ₹ 60,000 and the third prize is ₹ 40,000.

Those who wish too participate, bit.ly/OSOT2022

Alternatively, they can send an SMS or a WhatsApp message in the format “Name<space>City<space>Dish name” to 9941255695 or call the number.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest hosted by The Hindu. The contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity Partner is ITC Mangaldeep and Spices Partner is Everest Masala. Karur Vysya Bank is the Banking Partner, Aval Vikatan is Magazine Partner, Volkswagen is Luxury Car Partner and Hindu Tamil Thisai is the Media partner. GEC Partner is Kalaignar TV and News Channel Partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal.