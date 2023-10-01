Pregnant women health monitoring centre set up

October 01, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The District Public Health and Preventive Medicine department has set up a center at the Tiruvarur District Collectorate to monitor the health condition of pregnant women and infants in the district.

According to an official release, a total of 7,274 women in the Tiruvarur district were expected to deliver babies before April 1, 2024 and out of them 6,653 need regular regular medical assistance in view of their poor health condition.

Hence, the Department set up the centre to monitor their health condition on a daily basis and advise/arrange medical assistance in case of any emergency. The Collector, T.Charusree and Tiruvarur MLA, Poondi K.Kalaivanan inaugurated the centre where the health condition of new born babies would also be monitored, the release added.