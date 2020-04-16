Precautions in place at BHEL Township

A halt to social gatherings, adherence to social distancing, wearing of personal protective equipment, disinfecting of vehicles at entry and exit points, arrangements made for hand washing at several locations, and conduct of awareness exercises constitute the precautions taken by BHEL Tiruchi for containment of the COVID 19 virus in the Kailasapuram and other townships housing over 5,000 families of employees.

To provide guidance to employees, safety advisories were issued to all employees and a help-line manned by Occupational Health Services (OHS) officials was established under the direction of the Executive Director of BHEL Tiruchi R. Padmanabhan.

With effect from March 16, all marriage halls, the Community Centre, Kailasapuram Club and other recreational facilities including the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and parks in the townships were closed to prevent gathering of people. Forty volunteers were trained by doctors to spread awareness among township residents on the importance of social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands frequently with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds and staying at home except for emergencies, a press release said.

A single point entry and exit was in vogue in the townships.

To enhance monitoring and effective disinfection of individuals and vehicles entering the township, only the main township entrance at the Training Centre bus stop has been kept open, with restricted entry.

Infra-red thermometers have also been issued to security personnel at factory and township gates and arrangements for hand washing have been made at the township entrance and all entrants are

being advised to wash their hands before entry inside township. As part of its social responsibility initiatives, Fire Service personnel from BHEL Tiruchi, sprayed disinfectant using fire tenders in several neighbouring areas

Through the local Government officials, BHEL Tiruchi, also donated a total of 300 bags containing 14 essential items each including essential groceries and vegetables, to below poverty line families residing at the Narikkorava colony in Thirunedungulam panchayat in Thiruverumbur taluk.