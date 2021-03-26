A prayer for retrieval of temples from the control of government was organised by the Isha Samskriti at the Big Temple here on Friday.

Participating in the event, students of Isha Samskriti and the public recited the verses from ‘Thevaram’ and ‘Thiruvasagam’ from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. to invoke the grace of the almighty towards their demand to retrieve the temples in Tamil Nadu from the clutches of the government.

Similar events were also held in 10 other temples in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem, Erode, Kancheepuram, Nagarcoil and Puducherry, according to an Isha Samskriti release.