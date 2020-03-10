Prasadam stall inside Srirangam temple gutted

A prasadam stall functioning inside the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple was gutted in a fire that broke out inside the outlet in the early hours on Monday. The incident occurred at around 3.30 a.m. when fire suddenly broke out inside the closed stall situated inside the Garuda Mandapam and close to the ‘Arya Padaal Vaasal’.

The fire soon spread with thick smoke engulfing the place destroying the entire stall containing laddu, murukku, ghee and other items. The outbreak of fire prompted the temple staff to swing into action. Temple authorities said after battling for nearly an hour, the fire was put out using fire extinguishers and water.

The authorities said regular darshan at the temple in the morning hours was not affected due to the incident. On receipt of information, police personnel from Srirangam station inspected the spot and conducted detailed inquiries.

Sources said the prasadam stall was closed at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday night and those running the outlet on contract were informed about the outbreak of fire in the early hours. The stall has been provided with a separate power connection, temple authorities further said.

The mandapam’s inner roof above the stall turned black due to the thick smoke that engulfed the place causing tense moments for the temple staff. The authorities said there was no major damage to the mandapam. The roof of the mandapam which had turned black with soot would be cleaned soon.

An Automated Teller Machine of a private bank functioning close by was not affected. The stall was cleaned and the entire place where the outlet functioned was covered with long piece of white cloth tied to poles. The stall has been functioning for several years inside the temple.

A complaint has been lodged with the Srirangam police station by the temple authorities to probe the incident. The authorities said it was not immediately known as to what triggered the fire accident.