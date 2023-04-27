ADVERTISEMENT

Praise for BDU’s instrumentation centre QR code system

April 27, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The varsity’s QR code catalogues and gives access to its Science and Instrumentation Centre and equipment

The Hindu Bureau

The unique QR code system of Bharathidasan University (BDU) in use to access and catalogue its Science Instrumentation Centre and its equipment has been lauded by the head of the Department of Science and Technology-Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (DST-PURSE), and also recommended to be adapted as standard procedure by other institutions.

According to a statement from BDU, the observation was made by programme head Prathistha Pandey at a recent national review meeting convened by the DST-PURSE along with Vishwavidyalaya Anusandhan Utsav- 2023 (University Research Festival), in New Delhi.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, inaugurated the function on April 24. The PURSE scheme is meant for upscaling the scientific infrastructure in higher education institutions by the Central government. BDU was one among 27 universities with PURSE support that participated in the Anusandhan Utsav, where it was given an opportunity to highlight the instrumentation facilities acquired through the government programme and their usage in a dedicated exhibition space.

Scanning a QR code would reveal location details and particulars of the instrument concerned, seamlessly. Even with subsidised user fees, BDU earned about ₹12 lakh, indicating the intense usage of the instrumentation facilities by young and experienced users of not only the university but also researchers across India, said the statement.

The BDU stall attracted 110 visitors, and among its faculty team were professors Arthur James, PURSE Coordinator, and Thirumurugan, Coordinator-USIC (University Science Instrumentation Centre), besides post-doctoral scholars, Muthukumar and Siva.   

M.Selvam, Vice Chancellor, felicitated the team.

