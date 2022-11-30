Pragyan’23 holds tech orientation for schoolchildren

November 30, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Over 280 senior school students got to expand their horizons thanks to ‘Techids,’ an educational outreach event, organised by National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi (NITT) recently.

Hosted by Pragyan’23, the institution’s annual technical festival, the event invited students of Class 11 and 12 and teachers from Raj Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mayiladuthurai, and Minerva Higher Secondary School, Kumbakonam, to participate in workshops and career guidance sessions.

Workshops were conducted by NITT clubs Robotics and Machine Intelligence (RMI), Delta, Spider, and Designers’ Consortium (DC), as well as teaching club IGNITTE.

Students were briefed on career opportunities in medicine, paramedics, engineering, architecture, arts, and nursing at the ‘Kalvithadam’ section.

In the workshops, DC members explained the working of simple day-to-day items, and followed it up by making scaled-down prototypes of the same. A Differential Drive Robot’s operation was demonstrated by RMI members, who also showed the usage of Arduino, the open-source electronic prototyping platform.

Spider’s workshop StelR was an introduction to machine learning, while Delta Club members helped students build their own websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

“Many government school students primarily focus on courses like medicine or engineering, but they do not know which course to take. ‘Techids’ was organised to show them opportunities in related subjects within these options,” V. Vishal Raj, chairperson, Pragyan’23, told The Hindu.