Pragyan, techno-managerial student festival, under way at NIT-Tiruchi

February 22, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 20th edition of Pragyan, the annual techno-managerial student festival of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), was launched on Thursday with much fanfare, with “Chronicle – A Saga of Time” as its theme this year.

The festival was inaugurated by B.H. Laxmesh, vice-president and head of missiles and aerospace business at Larsen and Toubro Defence.

Scheduled to be held until February 25, Pragyan will feature guest lectures in the Illuminare Series, a debate in the form of Crossfire, besides workshops and exhibitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-T director G. Aghila spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.