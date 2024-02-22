GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pragyan, techno-managerial student festival, under way at NIT-Tiruchi

February 22, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 20th edition of Pragyan, the annual techno-managerial student festival of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), was launched on Thursday with much fanfare, with “Chronicle – A Saga of Time” as its theme this year.

The festival was inaugurated by B.H. Laxmesh, vice-president and head of missiles and aerospace business at Larsen and Toubro Defence.

Scheduled to be held until February 25, Pragyan will feature guest lectures in the Illuminare Series, a debate in the form of Crossfire, besides workshops and exhibitions.

NIT-T director G. Aghila spoke.

