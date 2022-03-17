Pragyan ‘22 begins

NITT’s student festival to have hybrid format events

Pragyan ‘22, the annual three-day student festival of National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NITT) was inaugurated on Thursday with a lineup of online and offline format events.

Billed as a ‘techno-managerial’ event, Pragyan is one of three organisations that has received the ISO certification for sustainable event management. In her address, NITT Director G. Aghila said , “The question of solving modern problems greatly rests on the engineers of today. With the help of Metaverse, the organising team can share the experience with those who are absent in the campus, to witness Pragyan’s events.”

Mini Shaji Thomas, former director of NITT, was the guest of honour. She appreciated final year NITT students Mehul Jindal and Eeshan Sharma who founded the start-up BharatX, and got featured in Forbes 30 under 30, and also briefed the gathering on the future of technology and its impact on human life.

Associate Dean of Students Welfare J. Jerald, R. Rahul, Chairperson of Pragyan, also spoke.

Guest lectures, contests, workshops and exhibitions are being planned in hybrid formats at Pragyan ’22, which runs from March 18 to 20.