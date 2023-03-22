Pragyan-2023 of National Institute of Technology–Tiruchi to start today

March 22, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Pragyan, the annual techo-managerial festival of the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) is back this year with a plethora of workshops, exhibits, entertaiment and special talks to keep visitors engaged.

With ‘Cyperscape’ as the theme of Pragyan 2023, the focus will be on technical synergy in the real and virtual world. It will be held from March 23 to March 26 and will be inaugurated on Thursday by Suresh Chandra Suman, director (mines), NLC India Limited.

G. Aghila, the Director, NIT-T, told reporters here on Wednesday said, the 19th edition of Pragyan would involve 500 students as organisers. It was an ideal opportunity to explore the possibilities of technology out of the classroom.”

Being held offline after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Pragyan 2023 has a packed schedule. Inter-collegiate competition ‘Sangam’ looks at students’ engineering solutions for real-world problems. This year it targets healthcare, life sciences, energy and environment and space technology.

The flagship ‘Ingenium’ contest allows college students to showcase their ideas to address social, industrial, domestic or recreational issues on a technological platform. Selected projects will be displaying their prototype during Pragyan.

Besides 10 workshops on computing, automation and wealth management in collaboration with industry majors, Pragyan will also be hosting multi-player games such as ‘Attack on Robots’, ‘Code Character’ that draw on strategy skills.

In the ‘Infotainment’ section, acts by Skeleton Dance Crew, The Pineapple Express and Indie Flow Art’s LED light and pyrotechnics shows will be livening up the evenings.

Guest lectures by physicist Atul Gurtu and businessman Ashneer Grover (of ‘Shark Tank’ fame), among others, will be part of the Pragyan showcase.

Humanoids ‘Indro 5.0’, ‘Mitra’ and bionic bird ‘Rajashekhar’, will be among the latest robots displayed at an exhibition on Saturday.

Pragyan 2023’s social responsibility components include career guidance and science workshops for school children, alumni interaction and volunteering at an old age home.

This year’s edition concludes with the performance of ‘Sunburn’ featuring electronic dance music (EDM) duo Lost Stories.