Practice of demanding bribe at DPCs deplored

The alleged practice of demanding bribe at the Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) has disappointed the farmers of the district.

Till last season the handling charges paid to the loadmen at the DPCs were so meagre that farmers were unable to turn down the demand for money from the loadmen when they measured their paddy.

Immediately on assuming office, the DMK government hiked the wages for loadmen to ₹10 per bag handled by them at the DPCs which raised hope among the farmers that the practice of demanding payment of ₹40 per bag in the Delta districts and as well as in non-Delta districts would vanish.

“But, much to our dismay the practice continues to exist despite the call given by the Ministers and as well as the ‘strict instructions issued by the Civil Supplies Corporation officials”, claimed Sundaram of Thiruvaiyaru, a progressive farmer.

The problem of demanding bribes to handle the paddy brought by the farmers was not confined only to the Delta districts which contribute the major portion of the total quantum of paddy procured in Tamil Nadu during a procurement season.

At non-Delta districts such as the newly formed Chengalpattu district, the bribe demanded by the DPC staff varies from ₹50 to ₹100 depending on the quantum of paddy brought for measurement and as well as the ‘status’ of the farmer, lamented Devanathan of Nedungal in Achirapakkam block.

Setting up of permanent DPCs at firka levels in Delta districts and at taluk level with warehouse facilities including cold storage facility in other districts could help avoid bribing at the DPCs since the practice of engaging contract labourers for DPC operations could be dispensed with once permanent centres come up, they added.