PPE donated

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies and disinfectants worth ₹ 4 lakh to the Tiruverumbur Government Hospital and the Koothaippar, Navalpattu and Thuvakudi panchayats under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to help them prevent the spread of the pandemic.

N.C. Poly, Additional General Manager, Human Resources, Medical and Civil, handed over 105 PPE kits, 200 cotton gloves, 250 re-usable masks, a sanitizer dispensing machine and disinfectants worth ₹ 1.05 lakh to Suresh, Executive Officer, Koothaippar panchayat, on Monday. He also handed 250 re-usable masks, an electric fogging machine, a battery-operated sprayer and disinfectants worth ₹ 80,000 to James, president of the Navalpattu panchayat.

Earlier, 1500 triple-layered masks, 1300 disposable caps, 1000 N95 masks, 750 surgical gloves, 140 PPE kits and 50 aprons worth ₹ 1 lakh were handed over by N. Ravi Prakash, Additional General Manager, Human Resources, to Govindanathan, Medical Officer-in-charge of the Tiruverumbur Government Hospital.

Mr. Ravi Prakash handed over three hands-free sanitizer dispensing machines, 1000 re-usable masks, 400 cotton gloves and disinfectants worth ₹ 1.05 lakh to Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, Municipal Engineer and Commissioner-in-Charge at a function held at the Thuvakudi Municipality, in the presence of A. Ezhil, Medical Superintendent, BHEL Hospital, doctors and other senior officials of BHEL Tiruchi.