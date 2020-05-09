Power tillers, tractors handed over

TIRUVARUR

Power tillers and tractors purchased by the Farmers Producers Organisations in Tiruvarur district for deployment in the forthcoming crop season were formally handed over to them by Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Saturday.

Handing over the machines to 11 FPOs at the Office of the Assistant Director (Agriculture), Valangaiman, Mr.Kamaraj said that a total of 37 FPOs had been formed in Tiruvarur district this year and each FPO had been granted a loan of ₹ 5 lakh for the purchase of machinery of their choice for agriculture operations through the Integrated Farming Scheme. While 34 FPOs have been promoted through Agriculture Department and three have been promoted under the auspices of Horticulture Department.

Administrative sanction had been granted to these groups for the purchase of 65 power tillers at a total cost of ₹1.22 crore, 16 tractors at a cost of ₹1.08 crore, one leveler machine at a cost of ₹3.70 lakh and a straw baler machine at a cost of ₹6.40 lakh.

In the first phase, 27 power tillers and 3 tractors purchased by 11 FPOs at a cost of ₹55 lakh were handed over to them on Saturday, he said.

Calling upon the ryots to make best use of the machines bought by the FPOs, the Minister expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu would continue to register a good harvest record which it had achieved with a production of 101 tonnes of paddy during the 2011 season. Then on the State continues to receive the `krishi karman’ award every year.

Further, the State government expects to keep up its procurement record in the forthcoming season also. The State had procured 22 lakh tonnes of paddy during the current season and is expecting to procure another 6 lakh tonnes before the commencement of next crop season, he added.