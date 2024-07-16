Power tariff increase evokes strong criticism from all categories of users in Tiruchi

The increase in power tariff by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has evoked strong opposition from the people from different walks of life in Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the third upward revision of electricity charges across all categories in consecutive years. The Tangedco had previously increased the power tariff changes in September 2022 and July 2023. The latest increase in the tariff is effective from July 1.

While the slabs for domestic categories has been increased in the range of 20 paise to 55 paise, the rates for common facilities in apartments, public lighting, water supply, educational institutions, and commercial connections has been increased substantially. Power tariff for high-tension category has also been increased.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4.83% increase in power tariff is higher than the previous year’s increase, which was about 3%. While the consumers have to bear the additional burden of consumer charges, they have to now pay higher fixed charges as well. The increase has not been received well by domestic, commercial, and industrial users.

“It will surely affect the consumers of all categories. It is the third increase in as many years. The charges are abnormal. Most city based dwellers use more than 1,000 units. I paid ₹7,550 for using 1,075 units in the May-June cycle. With the increase in power charges again, I may have to shell out ₹500 more from the July-August cycle. Similar is the situation for many others as well. It means that the State government is not bothered about the common people,” says N. Jamalaudeen, a consumer activist in Tiruchi.

Taking strong exception to the power tariff increase, C. Balasubramanian, life member, Consumer Protection Council, said the people who returned 40 members of the DMK-led front in the Lok Sabha elections. The Tangedco is facing several issues, mainly inefficient management and transmission loss. The cumulative losses of the Tangedco had been going up year after year. But steps had not been taken to control the losses. But the common people had to bear the brunt. The 4.83 % increase would further burden the people, particularly middle, lower middle classes, and the poor. This tariff increase would affect industries and also push up prices of essential commodities.

P. Rajappa, president, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries’ Association, said that the power tariff increase would severely hit the tiny and small industries. The industries, which were yet to come to terms with the steep increase done in 2022 and 2023, had been burdened further. The association had put forth the demand to withdraw the earlier power tariff increase during the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin promised to reduce the tariff after the elections. On the contrary, the power tariff had been increased again, Mr. Rajappa added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.