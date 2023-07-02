HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power tariff hike receives strong reactions from commerce and industrial forums

July 02, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Stakeholders say that the decision of upward revision has come into effect when the industrial units were expecting reduction in power tariff.

Stakeholders say that the decision of upward revision has come into effect when the industrial units were expecting reduction in power tariff. | Photo Credit: Bubbers13

Upward revision of power tariff, which has come into effect from July 1 for commercial and industrial units, has received strong opposition from consumers.

N. Kanagasabapathy, Chairman, Tiruchi Trade Centre, said that power charges had already doubled due to the impact of upward revision last year. It was shocking to know that the Tangedco had increased the tariff less than a year.

He said that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises conducted agitations twice in the recent past demanding the State government to reduce the power tariff and fixed charges. Senior officials of Tangedco promised to take suitable action on the demand. But none of the promises had been kept. The decision of upward revision had come into effect when the industrial units were expecting reduction in power tariff, Mr. Kanagasabapathy added.

He said the fabrication units in Tiruchi had come down to 120 from 450 due to various reasons. High power charges were among the reasons. They were needed to be protected from danger of further closure. The State government should rollback the power tariff hike.

“It is a burden for the traders and businessmen. Frequent power tariff hikes will have an adverse impact on the health of commercial and industrial units,” says N. Jamaludeen, an activist in Tiruchi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.