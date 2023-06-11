Power tariff hike move draws flak in Tiruchi

June 11, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The proposed move of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to increase the power tariff for commercial utilities and industrial houses has received strong opposition from traders.

Though Tangedco is yet to announce the new tariff rates, sources said that domestic consumers would be spared in the proposed hike. The quantum of hike in power tariff for commercial and industries would be announced soon.

It is expected that it will come into effect from July 1. It is said that Tangedo would not hold a public hearing for the proposed power tariff hike as the Tamil Nadu State Electricity Regulatory Commission had already given its approval for the year on year power tariff hike until 2026-27. The proposed tariff hike comes nine months after the steep hike effected from September last year. It has not gone well among the consumers.

“The consumers are really upset over the proposed power tariff hike plan. Any hike would be a burden for the public, who are yet to come to term with the steep hike in power tariff hike effected last year. The State government should withdraw the plan immediately,” says N. Jamaludeen, an activist in Tiruchi.

N. Kanagasabapathy, Chairman, Tiruchi Trade Centre, said that power charges had already doubled due to the impact of upward revision in last year. It was shocking to know that the Tangedco planned to increase the tariff again. It would be big blow to the small and medium industries.

He said the fabrication units in Tiruchi had come down to 120 from 450 due to various reasons. High power charges were among the reasons. The State government should study the implication of the power hike in industries.

